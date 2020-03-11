Author Jodie Isitt launches Kickstarter campaign for her book on autism stereotypes

Jodie Isitt, a well-known children’s book author from the United Kingdom, is on a mission to end the stereotypes around autism through her books. Jodie is looking to raise £6,000, or over five lakh rupees, to launch her second book.

Children’s book author and mother of three kids, Jodie Isitt, is out to change the stereotypes around autism. She has launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise funds to complete her book Lola’s Wobbly Lunchtime. This is a sequel to her first book titled Autism with Lola – Playing with Bourbon Badger, which she funded on her own.



Jodie hopes to launch her book in the market and continue to teach children and their parents why some things are difficult for other people and that inclusion is vital to harmony in society.

Jodie has experienced discrimination closely

Jodie’s three children are disabled and she has seen first-hand the discrimination, judgement and exclusion that can happen when there is ignorance.



All three of my children are autistic and have additional needs and I know only too well the wilderness we live in and the barriers that are put in our way. We know there are cuts being made across the education system that not only impacts basic learning, but makes it impossible for children to learn about the wider community, about difference, love and tolerance. – Jodie Isitt, Author, Autism with Lola book series

With the money raised, Jodie says she hopes to do more than just publish her books.“This capital will also give me the means to roll out education plans and drive policy so that disabilities are accepted, judgement is quelled, and explanations and apologies are no longer needed when the lines of ‘normal’ are blurred.”



Larger mission is to change attitudes

Susie Woodward, who is a parent to a child with autism, calls the book series Autism with Lola “groundbreaking. “It finally gives autistic children a character that they can personally identify with. All children, no matter their neuro-type, can learn about how Autism may effect someone on the spectrum, from reading these books. It also encourages them to show kindness to others. Especially to those children who may be struggling with a hidden disability”.

Another parent Louise Nashir calls the books a fantastic resource. “The story is beautifully told and illustrated with bright colourful characters. My daughter Kate age 13 has Autism and really enjoyed listening to the story and looking at the book from cover to cover”.

Jodie’s larger purpose is to change attitudes among children. “I’m determined to teach our children about compassion, tolerance and acceptance and that is what I am doing with my storytelling”.

If you want to get involved in the Kickstarter campaign, click here.

Also Read: