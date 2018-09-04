Text Size:
Contrast Scheme: Subscribe to RSS feed
Newz Hook on WhatsApp Message "Start" at +917738204376

18-year-old with autism wins fans across the world with his app Aumi

August 25, 2019

Technology
Image of mobile

Ethan Shallcross, an 18-year-old boy from the United Kingdom has developed a new mobile app. Called Aumi, the app aims to help people with autism and others with mental issues to monitor their moods and energy levels.

This 18-year-old combines tech skills with a big heart. United Kingdom-based teenager Ethan Shallcross has autism and his experience coping with his own mood swings has led him to develop an app called Aumi. The aim of the app is to help people with autism handle swings in moods and energy levels better. Little did he realise how useful people with mental health challenges find it too.

Aumi uses graphs to help monitor moods and energy levels, something that parents with kids on the autism spectrum believe is much needed. Sangeetha John, who has a 17-year-old daughter with autism, says it will help the child understand what is happening at any given point.

The individual must be able to appreciate and understand how far they are going while doing things, even if it is day to day activities. I believe an app like Aumi will help them to realise it. The fact that the app was developed by a youngster with autism makes it even more special. Every child is unique and hence their needs and demands also vary. The app must be able to cater to all this. I hope it is introduced in India soon.-Sangeetha John, Parent

The app has four aspects. In the first stage, users can track their moods using widgets and periodic notifications. They can record their mood, and see how it has been over the past few days. The Energy Accounting Tool will help them to avoid burning out too soon in the day. The Planner will ensure that the user is able to plan out the day and see how well they can get through it without any hassles. The Sensory Section will allow users to set their sensitivity.

Aumi works on Android and iPhones. Ethan has kept it simple as he wants users to feel relaxed while using this technology. This youngster hopes to create a newer and enhanced version of the app in a few months.

"This looks like an awesome app", said one person on social media. "It has been developed to help manage autism anxiety but seems a great tool for managing mood and energy levels".

ALSO READ: What causes autism? Some information



Watch in Sign Language

Most Viewed

Read more on Newz Hook




Ask Bhavna


Ask your question about any issue related to disability, this is your space to find the answer.

Ask your Question


Newsletter

 Subscribe to our Newsletter

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

Read More

Technology August 18, 2019

Tech startup Wavio develops device that will help deaf people see sounds

Image of Tokyo paralympics 2020 mascots

Technology August 20, 2019

New robots to assist sportspersons at 2020 Tokyo Paralympics


Prashant Gade shakes hand with a user of Inali Arm

Technology August 22, 2019

#InclusionChamps – Prashant Gade wins Universal Design Award 2019 for Inali Arm

Picture of Aneesh Karma inside a laboratory

Technology August 23, 2019

#InclusionChamps – Low cost foot orthosis wins Aneesh Karma wins Universal Design Award 2019

Newz Hook - Changing Attitudes towards Disability Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

Get-Hooked August 25, 2019

Understanding Teaching Nonverbal Children

Parasports August 13, 2019

“Government apathy towards para sports demotivates us” - MyTake by Ebin Joseph

Parasports August 8, 2019

#IStandIndependent - With 3 gold medals in debut national event, para shuttler Palak Kohli makes her mark in style

Hi, I’m Bhavna Sharma. An Inclusion Strategist with Newz Hook. Yes, I am a person with disability. But that doesn’t define who I am. I am a youth, a woman and also the 1st Miss Disability of India 2013. I wanted to achieve something in life and I have been working for the last 9 years. I have recently completed my MBA in Human Resources because I want to grow. I am like every other young person in India. I want a good education, a good job and I want to help my family financially. So you can see I am like everyone else, yet people see me differently.

Here is the Ask Bhavna column for you where I would like to talk to you about the law, society and people’s attitudes and how we can build inclusion in India together.

So, if you have a question about any issue related to disability, bring them out and I can try to answer them? It could be a question relating to a policy or of a personal nature. Well, this is your space to find the answers!