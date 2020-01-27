My Dream House – By Pranav Bakhshi, Model, photographer & golfer

In My Take, Pranav Bakhshi shares his vision of what the house of his choice would look like. Don’t miss the small details and Pranav has gone into. This young man, who is making news as India’s first model on the autism spectrum, shows great imagination and ability to plan ahead. A special thank you to his mom Anupama Bakhshi for sharing this with NewzHook.

Mumbai is my favourite city. I feel so excited when I have to visit Mumbai. I am even excited when I see a car with a Maharashtra number plate because Mumbai is in Maharashtra. I am planning that I will be moving to Mumbai, Maharashtra from New Delhi, India, in December 2021. My Ma, Arnez, says that if I want to shift to Mumbai, I should, because I am the boss and I can live and work wherever I want. I fancy that I will live in Alibaug. I have imagined in my mind the house in which I am going to live.

My new, brightly painted, colourful and luxurious mansion house in Mumbai, (Maharashtra) will have luxury wooden flooring, luxury glass windows, elevators and staircases. There will be a luxury indoor golf simulator room with a golf set, including a golf putting and chipping set. There will be some books on golf, golf clothing, and golf chairs. The television in the golf simulator room will have golf shows. Next to the luxury golf simulator room will be billiards room for my free time on weekends. I will hang out with my cousins here in our free time.

These are a few of Pranav’s favourite things…

Along with bowling balls and bowling pins, I would love to have packets of blue, red and yellow Lays potato chips which I can have as weekends are my cheat days. I will have the billiards table in the centre, billiards sticks on the side, and billiards number balls arranged on the table. A billiards triangle clock will be fun to have on the wall. I have always loved playing arcade games at Essex Farms since I was a kid, so an air hockey game with Arcade Games in a luxury game room similar to Essex Farms will be so much fun.

I am extremely particular about my fitness and health, so it’s important that I have a luxury fitness room with fitness equipment, treadmills, stationary bike, cross-trainer, training circuit, weights, dumbbells and mats for me to do fitness in the morning with my Fitness instructor. I will be in my fitness room every morning.

Every small detail worked out in Pranav’s dream mansion

I always like to Google things and sometimes, watch Netflix and Amazon Prime. How wonderful would it be to have a home theatre room to relax! There will be a TV and a video games set near the fireplace which will be on the front wall. Ever since I was young, I have always admired luxury ensuite bathrooms. The bathrooms in my luxury mansion house will have a toilet cubicle, a fancy wash basin, shower area and bathtub. There will also be a small TV just like the bathrooms in The Oberoi Hotel in New Delhi. All this will be on the ground floor of my house.

I imagine my bedroom to be swanky with a Mac computer and a nice balcony. Also, a classy drawing room, swanky kitchen and beautiful dining room would be so nice. These will be nicely decorated. The home library will have lot of books and encyclopaedias as I love to read them sometimes. My bedroom will have my table and chair and a bookshelf for my journals. These rooms will be on the first floor of my luxury mansion house. I am absolutely passionate about music, and I listen to 94.3 FM all the time. It has to be playing in my swanky house all the time. These days, I absolutely love EDM music, so I want to have a luxurious DJ Nightclub room in the basement of my house. There will be posters of Hardwell, Tiesto and Armin Van Buren on the walls.

There will be pioneer DJ sets, DJ Nightclub microphone, DJ headphones and a DJ laptop with Hip Hop and EDM English song tracks like my favourites Scratch Dog and The Flying Dandy Disco playing until sunrise. I want to have 2 DJ CDs with controller mixers along with disco lights also. I will be twenty-one years old so I can have a luxury bar room with stools to sit. I will keep rums and whiskeys and I also want to have a bartender to make cocktails which will be served on the weekends. On the rooftop of my luxury mansion house will be a swimming pool. There will be deckchairs and there will be towels stacked on the shelves on the wall.

I want to live in my mansion only alone, independently and forever after I lived in it with Arnez and father till 2028. I’ll live gladly, happily and joyfully and manage myself alone and independently. I will look forward to coming to my house after doing my modelling assignments and after working in office as a graphic designer.

