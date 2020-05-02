Stories of Autism Heroes & their families

In our March campaign #SupportAutismAwareness, we brought you stories of people with autism who, like everyone else, are striving to do their best in their everyday lives. What’s their secret? Talent and determination no doubt, but also the backing of parents who stood by them whatever the odds.

From initially being in denial about his condition, Roshan Sanjiv’s parents came around to informing themselves about his condition and ensuring he had access to the best of therapies and support. Today this 15 years old is into arts, sports and cooking and wants to make a career as a chef.



Just 14 years old, Ananya Bijesh is an accomplished singer and has performed at concerts in Kerala and Karnataka. Always musically inclined, she has sung for two albums and her parents are proud of Ananya’s talents.



Also seeking to make his mark in the world of music is 21-year-old Pradyuman Ravi. Pradyuman has shared the stage with well-known artistes from Kerala. His musical abilities were spotted early by his parents who tried their best to encourage it despite many odds.

Akshay Bhatnagar shared his journey towards achieving confidence and independence thanks to the support of his family.

Between sports, music and cooking, twins Satyam and Shivam Sharma have all the fields covered. Diagnosed with autism when they were four years old, these youngsters are blessed to have the unstinting support of not just their parents but also the joint family they are a part of.



Sukesh Kuttan rocked Season 6 of reality show Idea Star Singer with his amazing performances. This 32-year-old from Kerala has sung with some of the top singers of the state.

She is a professional sitar player and chef! Mumbai’s Pratibha Rajeev also has a YouTube channel with her cooking recipes. ‘Yum and Special’ . Her biggest champions are her parents who are out to support her in every way.

And finally do read what makes Bengaluru’s Ujjwal Sharma such a powerhouse of talent.

