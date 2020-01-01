#NewzHook2019 – Symbols of the power of autism

a collage of people

One of our most popular campaigns in 2019 was #AutismPower, a feature on people on the autism spectrum. The stories profiled people with autism who are making a mark in different aspects of life – art, music, sports, and food. They truly symbolise the power of autism.

Artist Basil Joseph from Kerala is making his presence felt. His work was featured in the Outsider Art exhibition at the prestigious Kochi Muziris Biennale.

With three gold medals in roller skating, Niranjan is making his mark in the world of sports.

He sings, plays the drums, piano and keyboard! Mohammed Usaid Sheikh shows exceptional skills as a musician and works as a graphic design and animator.

Want to feast on a luscious chocolate brownie or pao bhaji? Check out these masterchefs of Mumbai, many of whom are working in top city restaurants.

Who can miss Greta Thunberg, also Newz Hook’s Newsmaker of the Year? This teenager from Sweden with Asperger’s syndrome is shaking the highest corridors of power with her passionate advocacy on climate change.

If you are looking for a strong cup of coffee and interesting people to talk to, hop into Cafe Arpan in Mumbai, managed by people with autism and intellectual disabilities. The bright decor and great food will keep you coming back.

Swimmer, marathoner, chef – Varun Sawantis gifted at all the things he loves to do.

And finally, we tip our hat to CanBridge Academy in Chennai, which is training youth with autism and intellectual disabilities.

