Babri Masjid demolition verdict on 30 September

The verdict on demolition of mosque Babri Masjid, an incident that shook Indian politics, will be delivered by a special court on 30 September. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have already submitted their 400 page written argument regarding the case. Over 351 witnesses and 600 documentary evidences were produced before the court. The judgment will be pronounced by special CBI judge SK Yadav at a court in Uttar Pradesh.

The 15th century mosque, which was sacred to the Muslim community, was demolished in December 1992 by right-wing groups. BJP leaders during that time including LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharati have been accused of conspiracy in demolishing the mosque. All 32 accused have been asked to be present at the court during time of hearing. Advani and Joshi have denied the charges and given their statements to the CBI who are working on the case.

Babri Masjid was believed to have been built after demolishing a Ram temple. Located at Ayodhya, the holy place of Hindus, the mosque was believed to be have been located on a hill called Ramkot.

After the mosque was demolished on 6 December 1992, it triggered Hindu-Muslim violence across the country killing hundreds of people and injuring thousands.

Last year, the Supreme Court of India stated that Ram temple will be built at the premises where the mosque has been demolished and a trust was also formed for the same. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the temple a couple of months back of which the construction has already begun.

