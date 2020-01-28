Wheelchair user Bavish wants to provide opportunities to aspiring disabled actors

30-year-old Bavish Bal from Thamarassery in Kerala is one of the few film-makers on a wheelchair. He was the associate director for Malayalam movie ‘Mounaksharangal’ that casted over 200 deaf actors in it. Bavish talks to NewzHook about his dreams, aspirations and future plans.

Bavish Bal, a wheelchair user from Thamarassery in Kerala, dreamed of films since childhood. He aspired to be an actor and make his mark in the world of movies. But fate had a different plan for him. When he was fifteen years old, a tree fell on Bavish leaving him with a spinal cord injury. This was soon after completing his class 10. Ever since then, Bavish has been a wheelchair user. But his love for cinema remained intact. Recently, he worked as an associate director for the Malayalam movie Mounaksharangal with over 200 deaf actors in it. Bavish is one of the handful of film-makers in India who is on a wheelchair. Bavish talks to NewzHook about his tryst with cinema and future plans.

Bavish recollects that when he was diagnosed with a disability, he was heart-broken and shattered.

I had gotten the chance to act in a Malayalam serial. I was preparing for that when the accident happened. I realised my life changed. I started losing a lot of friends too. It was the saddest phase of my life. But gradually, I became part of WhatsApp groups for disabled people. Social media connected me to a lot of inspiring people from the community. All that started having a great impact on me. I started feeling positive all over again- Bavish Bal.

This youngster, who is now 30 years old, is also pursuing his post-graduation in English literature through distance education. Bavish hopes that he can be instrumental in helping disabled people identify their talents. He also wants to help them work towards achieving it.



Life after a disability

Passionate cinema lover

It was during an expo for deaf people that Bavish came across many aspiring actors who are deaf. But clearly, they were denied opportunities to enter mainstream cinema. Malayalam director Devadas also stepped in to make a movie casting only deaf actors. That is how ‘Mounaksharangal’ became a reality.

Bavish has currently kept aside his dreams of becoming an actor. He has chosen to experiment with direction. Just like most youngsters, he was sceptical about it in the beginning. After working for ‘Mounaksharangal’, Bavish has gathered more confidence. “When I’am a director, I can give more disabled people opportunities to act in movies”, says Bavish.

The many challenges

Bavish points out that a disabled film-maker has to face numerous struggles. “Film-making is not easy even for a person without disability. I faced many challenges. But I always loved this job. So I could beat all the challenges”, says Bavish.

He had the immense support of the film crew including director, producer and cinematographer of ‘Mounaksharangal’. “Without their support, my dream of becoming part of the movie wouldn’t have happened”, he says.

Bavish believes that confidence and hard-work are the key to success. “Never pull yourself back. I feel that if you are surrounded by good people around you, things are easier. Come forward and do what your heart says. Unlike earlier days, disabled people are now given more opportunities. Utilize it to the fullest”, says Bavish.

Also Read: