BCCI announces India’s squad for Australia tour

As India gears up for the upcoming Australia series, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) senior national selection committee announced the Indian squad on Monday. Some of the prominent names missing are India’s vice-captain Rohit Sharma and bowler Ishant Sharma. Both of them are under treatment for injuries. BCCI’s medical team will monitor the players and improvement of their health.

KL Rahul, who is making a remarkable performance in the IPL 2020 is likely to replace Rohit Sharma considering his terrific performance. Chennai Super Kings fast bowler Deepak Chahar is going to be part of the Twenty20 squad. Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kartik Tyagi, Ishan Porel and T Natarajan are the new additional fast bowlers who will be part of the team along with others.

In the upcoming series, which will be led by team captain Virat Kohli, there are going to be four tests, three one day ODI’s and many Twenty20 matches.

