BCCI announces India’s squad for Australia tour

As India gears up for the upcoming Australia series, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) senior national selection committee announced the Indian squad on Monday. Some of the prominent names missing are India’s vice-captain Rohit Sharma and bowler Ishant Sharma. Both of them are under treatment for injuries. BCCI’s medical team will monitor the players and improvement of their health.

KL Rahul, who is making a remarkable performance in the IPL 2020 is likely to replace Rohit Sharma considering his terrific performance. Chennai Super Kings fast bowler Deepak Chahar is going to be part of the Twenty20 squad. Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kartik Tyagi, Ishan Porel and T Natarajan are the new additional fast bowlers who will be part of the team along with others.

In the upcoming series, which will be led by team captain Virat Kohli, there are going to be four tests, three one day ODI’s and many Twenty20 matches.

Watch in Sign Language

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

Air India

Headlines

India to partially open for international visitors

Pm Modi speaking on his radio show

Headlines

PM Modi urges people to buy local products

Rajnath singh defence minister india

Headlines

Want to restore peace at India-China border: Rajnath Singh

hands of man inside jail

Headlines

Former union minister sentenced to prison

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Get-hooked

#AutismPower - Mumbai's Cafe Arpan is brewing a change, along with great coffee

Get-hooked

#LovePossible - How Anitha knew Immanuel really loved her

Get-hooked

Pick festive gifts at amazing prices made at Utthan, a centre for people with mental disabilities

Technology

GenElek's robotic exoskeletons give disabled people a chance to walk