Indian cricket board releases cash awards for physically disabled cricketers

India’s physically disabled cricket team are relieved and happy. The Board of Control for Cricket in India has finally released the ₹ 65 lakh that was promised to them for winning the T20 Physical Disability Cricket World Series last year.

Two months ago, images of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief Sourav Ganguly and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah awarding a dummy cheque of ₹ 65 lakh to India’s physically disabled cricket team made headlines. It was a happy moment and an acknowledgement of the outstanding performance of the team at the first T20 Physical Disability Cricket World Series held in England in 2018.

The win on the world stage would put the disabled cricket in the limelight. India won the title defeating hosts England by 36 runs in the final. The physically disabled cricket board appealed to the BCCI for their due honours and after six months the board finally acknowledged their win.

Physically disabled cricketers struggle during Covid-19

However, two months after the photo op with the cheque, the money is yet to be transferred to the players’ accounts causing much anxiety and tension. At a time when cricketing activities have come to a stop due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the players are struggling to make ends meet.

In a letter to the BCCI chief, Ravi Chauhan, Secretary, All-India Cricket Association for Physically Challenged, made an appeal for the money to be transferred directly to the players’ accounts. “We are grateful to the BCCI for honouring our winning team members with ₹ 65 lakh. We wanted to request you to transfer the players’ prize money as soon as possible. It will be very useful to them in this lockdown as most of them have no source of regular earning. Hope you will give directions in this regard and request to please ensure this is done with in quickest time please”.

BCCI responds to appeal

Speaking to NewzHook, Mr Chauhan confirmed that the BCCI has responded and the money will be transferred soon. “I have just received word that the BCCI has taken note of our appeal and will transfer the money at the earliest. This will bring much relief to the players’.”

BCCI General Manager Saba Karim also confirmed that the money was being transferred. Speaking to Hindustan Times he said, “As you know, we are all in lockdown. The funds have already been released and they should get it soon”.

Also Read: