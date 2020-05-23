Beauty parlours, salons to reopen in TN, except Chennai

The government of Tamil Nadu has allowed beauty parlours and salons to reopen across the state from today. This comes days after salons for men in rural areas reopened.

These businesses, however, cannot reopen in Chennai and containment zones. Tamil Nadu has the second-highest cases of coronavirus in India. No air-conditioning is allowed in these shops and they can be open from 7 am to 7 pm.

The state government said salons and beauty parlours must ensure everyone wears masks, social distancing is maintained and their shops are disinfected at least five times a day. No worker or client who shows signs of COVID-19 will be allowed inside and no one living in containment zones will be allowed to work in the salons.

The Tamil Nadu government said this had been allowed after appeals from barbers.

After sympathetically considering demands from barbers, I’ve given orders for reopening salons from 19 May in areas other than Greater Chennai Police limits, other Corporations, Municipalities and Town Panchayats – Edappadi Palaniswami, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

The nationwide coronavirus lockdown has been extended a third time till 31 May.