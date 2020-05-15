Benefits for migrant workers, ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ in economy package

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had declared Rs 20 lakh crore package to boost the Indian economy due to COVID-19 crisis. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman has been announcing details from the package since Monday. In the announcement that was made yesterday, benefits for migrant workers were highlighted.

Take a look at the excerpts from Sitaraman’s speech

• ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ will be implemented. It is expected to benefit over 67 crore people in 23 states covering 83 percent of the PDS population by August 2020. The ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ refers to national portability of ration card where a beneficiary can access ration from any shop in any state with one card.

• Migrants who are not NFSA or state card beneficiaries in the state they are living will be provided 5 kg grains per person and one kg chana per family for the next two months. 8 crore migrants are expected to benefit from this. The centre plans to spend Rs 3500 crore for this.

• People who have annual income of Rs 6 lakh to Rs 18 lakh will be provided with scheme for subsidised housing. The scheme has been extended to March 2021.

• There are over 50 lakh street vendors across India. A 50,000 crore special credit facility will be introduced for them. A vendor can avail for a loan of Rs 10,000. This will begin in a month’s time.

• The Kisan credit scheme was meant for farmers. This will be extended to animal husbandry workers and fishermen as well. Rs 2 lakh crore will be allotted for this.

• Beneficiaries under MUDRA shishu category will have two percent interest rate for loans taken under Rs 50,000.

In the next coming days, more details about the package will be revealed.