Bengal extends lockdown till 31 July

The number of COVID cases are rising rapidly in Bengal. On Wednesday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a three hour meeting after which it was decided that the lockdown will be extended till 31 July. Senior leaders from all political parties were present for the meeting. Amongst them was state assembly speaker Biman Banerjee as well. The nation-wide lockdown is until 30 June. The central government has not confirmed whether it would be extended or not.

The state government, during the meeting has also decided that services will be extended to patients without COVID. Most of them are struggling to get medical treatment because hospitals and health care officials are currently reaching out to COVID patients. Hospitals are also charging a huge amount from patients now. The state government pointed out that this is unacceptable.

Currently, there are over 15,000 positive cases across Bengal. The number of deaths had also risen to 591. 11 deaths were reported on Wednesday. Bengal was also hit by ‘Cyclone Amphan’ last month due to which the state suffered huge losses.

