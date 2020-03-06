Bengaluru designers showcase their works at fashion show for disabled people

NGO Aasman Foundation held a fashion show on 29 February, which was World Rare Disease Day. The event that was held in Bengaluru aimed to promote awareness about rare diseases in the society. 35 people with disabilities walked the ramp for various prominent designers from Bengaluru city. All these designers are working with disabled community for the first time and share their views about adaptive clothing and need for inclusion in fashion industry.

On 29 February, over 35 people with disabilities walked the ramp in a fashion show conducted by NGO Aasman Foundation. The event that was held at Phoenix Market City in Bengaluru was first-of-its-kind with disabled models showcasing works of renowned designers in the city. Aasman Foundation held the event on World Rare Disease Day to raise awareness about rare diseases and disabilities.

What made this event more special is that fashion designers are stepping forward to promote inclusion in fashion and also to create adaptive clothing designs. Organizers of the event points out that this is indeed a big step for members from the disabled community.

A memorable evening

Hundreds of people came to watch the fashion show. Models with various disabilities like autism, Down syndrome, Progeria and cerebral palsy walked the ramp for over four designers.

PC Mohan MP, MLA Aravind Limbavali, Dr Ananth Krishnan, Dr Ushy Mohandas, K Ravi, Bobby Joseph and Rosemary Antony together inaugurated the event. Rupa IPS and Pragya Prasoon launched Asman Foundation at the same venue. Youngsters with disabilities showcased their talents in dance and arts. Prominent singer Naresh Iyer hummed two songs at the event to show his support for the cause. Kannada actors like Suman, Anuradha and Samyukta Hornad also attended the event.

Health vouchers and medical assistive aids were given off at the event.



Promoting adaptive clothing

There were three themes for which the models ramp walked. First one was redefining aspirations. Second was limitless radiance and third one was theme Aasman.

Bakash Ali, from label Avirate designed clothes for one of the themes. A brand all the way from Sri Lanka, Bakash says that he is glad to have been associated with disabled community. “This is my first time working with the disabled community so closely. It was a wonderful experience and I want to work with Aasman in the future too. I hardly faced any challenges and I completely support their cause too”, says Ali.

Kovind from brand Kovind Mittal designed clothes for boys who participated in the show. Kovind has previously been associated with the visually impaired community because his father runs an eye hospital. “This fashion show was a learning experience for me. The models wore clothes which were made for people without disabilities. So I did not have to design any adaptive clothing for them. I got them altered. In India, there is a huge population of disabled people. They would love to shop exclusive clothes for them. But I feel huge companies must step forward to sponsor designers like us to make adaptive clothes. We need funds to create something exclusive”, says Kovind.

Sharddha Ponnappa who runs her own brand was one of the designers. “I’am not really sure about adaptive clothing being introduced in a large scale. That is because most disabled people have bodies like everyone else. They might need a few alterations. That is all. What was designed for my regular clients was worn by the models at the show”, she says.

Also Read: