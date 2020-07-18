Bengaluru civic chief transferred over Covid management

Bangalore state assembly

The Karnataka government has ordered the transfer of B.H. Anil Kumar, the commissioner of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). This comes after he asked for the week-long lockdown to be extended in the city.

Mr Kumar had made a statement that the lockdown should be extended by 15 days to break the Covid-19 transmission cycle. “In my personal opinion, the lockdown should be there for at least 15 days to break the cycle”. His statements have put the BS Yediyurappa-led state government in an embarrassing position as it argued that the lockdown is not the solution to contain Covid-19.

The state government has said that it will not extend the lockdown as it would add to the economic problems. The transfer comes at a time when Bengaluru has seen a rise in cases. It is one of the worst affected cities in India with over 20,000 active cases.

Mr Kumar’s transfer comes amidst reports of the growing reports of mismanagement of the Covid-19 health crisis in Bengaluru. N. Manjunath Prasad will now be the new civic chief.

