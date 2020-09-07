Bengaluru reports first case of Covid reinfection

Karnataka, one of the state’s worst affected by Covid, has reported over 3 lakh cases and more than 6000 deaths. Bengaluru, the state capital, has the most number of Covid cases. The city on Sunday recorded the first Covid reinfection case adding to the worries of health department and state officials.

A 27-year-old woman was tested positive for Covid last July. She completed her treatment and was tested negative before discharge. She was again was tested positive again last weekend showing that she has not developed any immunity against Covid-19 or novel Coronavirus, confirmed the doctors at Fortis hospital where she is admitted. In fact, the woman had developed the virus in a month which is a record time. Her antibody test has also come out as negative which proves yet again that she is susceptible to infection.

Reinfection of Covid was earlier reported from Maharashtra and Telangana.

India remains to be one of the worst hit countries due to the Covid pandemic. Cases are rising at a rapid rate here and has hit over 40 lakh Covid cases already which makes India the third most affected country. The world is now looking forward for a vaccine for the deadly Coronavirus which has taken lakhs of lives.