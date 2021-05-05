Coronavirus-news,Headlines May 5, 2021
Bhumika Trust in collaboration with CLINICAL HELPLINE | COVID-19
Dear Friends,
Bhumika Trust in collaboration with COVID-19 Clinical Helpline has started a helpline.
The Helpline is a voluntary response from healthcare workers, student volunteers and allied professionals to address the rising number of people who require advice and support during their Covid illness. This is a A free Covid Medical Helpline initiated by a team of Christian doctors, student volunteers and medical professionals was launched with prayer this morning.
Please use 011-4123 6566
Let’s pray that this helpline will serve and bless many.
