Bhumika Trust in collaboration with CLINICAL HELPLINE | COVID-19

Dear Friends,

At this time of grave crisis, many of our brothers and sisters have taken steps by providing much needed support and lending a helping hand in and through their respective networks, organisations and neighbourhoods.

Bhumika Trust in collaboration with CLINICAL HELPLINE | COVID-19 has started a helpline to serve the society as a whole. This is commendable and should continue. This helpline is one such attempt at standing with those who are hurting and helping them with important and useful information. There are different ways in which you can serve through this helpline. We request you to select the areas and ways in which you would like to serve, by filling this form. Kindly don’t select management option as it is only for the core teem.

प्रिय मित्रों,

गंभीर संकट के इस समय में, हमारे कई भाइयों और बहनों ने अपने संबंधित नेटवर्क, संगठनों और पड़ोस के माध्यम से बहुत आवश्यक सहायता प्रदान करके और मदद के लिए उधार देकर कदम उठाए हैं।

भूमिका ट्रस्ट ने CLINICAL HELPLINE COVID-19 के सहयोग तथा समग्र रूप से समाज की सेवा के लिए एक हेल्पलाइन शुरू की है। यह सराहनीय है और इसे जारी रखना चाहिए। यह हेल्पलाइन उन लोगों के साथ खड़े होने का एक ऐसा प्रयास है, जो महत्वपूर्ण और उपयोगी जानकारी के साथ उन्हें नुकसान पहुंचा रहे हैं और उनकी मदद कर रहे हैं। इस हेल्पलाइन के माध्यम से आप अपनी सेवा दे सकते हैं। हम आपसे अनुरोध करते हैं कि इस फॉर्म को भरकर उन क्षेत्रों और तरीकों का चयन करें, जिनकी आप सेवा करना चाहते हैं।कृपया प्रबंधन विकल्प का चयन न करें क्योंकि यह केवल कोर टेम के लिए है।

https://forms.gle/s2oy6WHrxNxmRGZn6

