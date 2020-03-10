“I believe every human being deserves to be treated equal”- My Take by Bibin George

In #MyTake this week, we have Malayalam actor, script-writer, mimicry artist and singer Bibin George. Bibin, who was affected by polio when he was a year old, is a prominent figure in Malayalam cinema. He has made his mark in the industry through hard work, determination and talent.

I was born in Kochi and has lived here all my life. I was affected by polio when I was hardly a year old. But since childhood I wanted to become an actor. I have been pursuing cinema dreams ever since I can remember.

I have donned many roles. I started off my career as a guest lecturer in a prominent college. Since I had cinema dreams, I worked on it simultaneously. I started off as a scriptwriter at the age of 16. I have struggled a lot and met a lot of kind-hearted people throughout my journey. It was indeed a great experience.

A memorable childhood

Ever since childhood, I never felt that my disability has stopped me from doing things. That is because of the immense support and unconditional love given to me by my parents. They have never asked me to step back in anything. They told me to take life positively and look at the brighter side of things. That did work well in my life.

My school was also inclusive. So I never had issues with my friends or peers. I was part of all school activities and was never side-lined due to my disability.

Undoubtedly, my parents are my biggest assets in life. I completed my MA, M.Phil and B.Ed before joining as a guest lecturer with a college. But cinema was always in my heart. It still is!

Stepping into the world of cinema

My first ever show as a script-writer was for ‘Comedy Cousins’ that was aired in Asianet. Then I scripted for the show ‘Badai Bungalow’ in the same channel. Both were super hit shows and my work started getting noticed. Soon after, I started getting offers to write scripts for movies.

I have scripted Malayalam movies ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’, ‘Kattappanayile Hrithik Roshnan and ‘Oru Yamandan Premakatha’, all of which did very well at the box office. Soon, I understood that my dreams are starting to be realized.

An ardent actor

My first movie was ‘Raavu’ directed by Ajit Pegasus. I also did small roles in movies that I scripted. I got noticed for my role in the movie ‘Welcome to Central Jail’ where superstar Dileep played the lead role. He directly called me for the role and I gladly accepted it. Though it was a small role, I got a lot of appreciation for it. I donned a villain role in the movie ‘Role Models’. It was after seeing that I got the lead role in the movie ‘Oru Pazhaya Bomb Katha’.

Then I acted in movies like ‘Margamkali’ and now ‘Shylock’ which is running in theatres. I could work closely with legendary superstar Mammooty in ‘Shylock’.

“I’am glad that my dreams have come true. But I also know that I have a long way to go. There are people who accept and dislike what I do”.



Living life to the fullest

Currently, I’am juggling roles which includes that of a mimicry artist, script-writer and actor. I also sang for my one of movies. Apart from my parents, my wife and one year daughter makes my life more beautiful.

My latest project is scripting for a movie. My upcoming movie is scheduled for May. I have been getting many projects in the last few months. But I want to pick only one movie in a year.

I believe in treating every human being equally. There are many things to see and know in life. One thing I always make sure is that another person must not lose their job because of me. I want to work with more renowned and talented names in the industry.

“People must see disabled people in mainstream cinema more often. For instance, if audience keep seeing me on-screen more often, they will get used to me. That means, they will accept me whole-heartedly including my disability. None of us are perfect. Even your favorite actors that you see on-screen have flaws”.

