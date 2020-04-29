BigBasket launches Preferential Delivery Service for Disabled customers

Online grocery store BigBasket has responded to requests from the disabled community and launched a Preferential Delivery Service exclusively for the people with disabilities.

Well-known online supermarket chain Big Basket has responded to the needs of people with disabilities during the lockdown period. Now disabled people who need groceries and other essential household items can reach out to Big Basket with their needs. Called Preferential Delivery Service, this is exclusively for people with disabilities and is available in 26 cities.

Preferential Delivery Service in 26 cities

BigBasket set this in motion after the Blind Graduates Forum of India (BGFI), a non-profit working to empower the disabled community, reached out to their team requesting for support during the lockdown period. “The BB app is not accessible for people with vision impairments”, says Sadaf Khan, a working professional in Mumbai and president of BGFI. “They were responsive to our issues and have addressed all those concerns”.

BB worked to customise the shopping experience for people with disabilities, says Vishal Kumar Jain, a visually impaired working professional based in Bengaluru and member of BGFI. “They made the ordering process flexible keeping in mind the apprehensions many people have about online orders. Also, many people may not understand how to use the app”.

How to place your orders

All customers have to do is enter their details on this link and a BB representative will call back to confirm the information. Payment can made through the BigBasketApp and other modes like UPI.

“Since we started the service on 24 April, we have received 79 requests from disabled customers”, says Tabassum Afraa, Head, Customer Satisfaction, Big Bazaar. “Most of the orders are from Bengaluru and Mumbai. There are some pin-codes we are not able to deliver to because of the lockdown restrictions. Some customers are not sure of the pincode as well.” The process, she adds, takes a few days because of the mapping and validation involved.

“We are happy to serve people, especially at a time like this”, adds Moyien Ulla Khan, Head, Customer Support, Big Bazaar. The good news is that Big Basket plans to make Preferential Delivery Service a permanent arrangement which means that customers with disabilities can enjoy the service even after the lockdown ends.

