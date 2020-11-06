Bihar election -Divisions between ruling coalition

A fight has broken out between Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his ally BJP’s star campaigner Yogi Adityanath.

This has reopened the divisions between the ruling coalition in the midst of the Bihar election campaign.

Nitish Kumar has publicly ticked off Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, for his comments on “throwing out infiltrators”.

“Who does all this malicious campaigning? Who says all this faltu baat (nonsense)? Who will throw out people? No one dares do that. Everyone belongs to this country, everyone is Indian. Who talks like this? Our effort is to work for harmony, unity and brotherhood so there can be progress. And these people only want to create divides; they have no other work”, said Kumar at a rally.

Nitish Kumar even tweeted the remarks with the comment: “It is our duty and in our culture to take everyone along. Bihar will progress only then.”

While he did not name anyone in his speech, it is being perceived as a reaction to Adityanath’s campaign.

At a rally in Katihar, Bihar, Adityanath praised Prime Minister Modi for finding a solution to the issue of infiltrators. “We will not tolerate anyone who messes with the country’s security and sovereignty,” said Adityanath.

Nitish Kumar’s angry pushback once again laid bare his ideological differences with the BJP.

The Citizenship Amendment Act, enacted last December, led to nationwide protests by activists, opposition parties and others who alleged that along with the National Register for Citizens (NRC), it could be used to target minorities.

The Bihar Chief Minister was also at odds with the BJP-led central government’s move to end special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and his party Janata Dal United had initially opposed it in Parliament. Later, he backed it saying it had already become law.

