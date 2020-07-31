  • Bihar government to back Sushant Singh Rajput’s family

Bihar government to back Sushant Singh Rajput’s family

sushant singh rajput

The government of Bihar had received widespread criticism for not taking enough effective measures to speed up the probe into death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The state government headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is gearing up to support the bereaved family of the actor in court. The government stated that they would file a caveat in the Supreme Court to block the late actor’s ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty’s request to transfer the case to Mumbai. The case of Bihar government has been taken up by senior lawyer Mukul Rohatgi who earlier represented the central government. Opposition leaders Tejashwi Yadav of Rashtriya Janata Dal and Lok Janashakti Party leader Chirag Paswan had alleged that the Bihar government is not supporting Sushant’s family.

Sushant’s father KK Singh has been trying to block the case from being transferred from Patna to Mumbai. In an FIR, KK Singh had alleged that Rhea, who was reportedly his girlfriend, drove his son to suicide. His complaint states that Rhea took money from him, mentally harassed him along with the help of her family members and threatened him often. Rhea denied the allegations and called for a probe from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Currently, the Mumbai and Patna police are carrying out separate probes into the actor’s death. Patna police had stated that Rhea is not absconding and is available for questioning.

Sushant who was 34 years old was found hanging from inside his Mumbai apartment on 14 June. Over 40 people have been questioned regarding his death.

