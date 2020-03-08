Bird flu found in Kerala farms

bird flu kerala

Kerala was the first state in India to have reported of Coronavirus cases. All the three people who were tested positive were discharged after treatment. According to reports, now bird flu has been detected at two poultry farms at Kozhikode in the state. Officials have started culling the animals of the farm as well as those in nearby areas too.

Pathogenesis of #COVID19 & #H5N1 #BirdFlu has to be connected. Outbreaks are emerging consecutively. Meat nd eggs carry deadly pathogens. Govt wont encourage precaution because that wld outrage the industry. Your life is on your plate. Choose wisely- Gauri Maulekhi, Animal.

Reports state that officials are not leaving any stone unturned to ensure that the virus doesn’t spread. An action plan has already been put into effect and officials have instructed for speedy action. The district collector asked people not to panic upon hearing the news of the bird flu outbreak. In 2016, Kerala had reported bird flu. Thousands of birds were culled after that. “Amid coronavirus scare, bird flu confirmed at two poultry farms in Kerala State Health Minister downplayed the issue and said it is ‘quite natural’ during this season of the year”, tweeted Achyutha.

Bird flu can spread to chicken, hens, turkeys, geese and ducks. It is often spread through the animal’s excreta or secretions from its mouth, eye and nose.

