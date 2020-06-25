BJP chief criticizes Congress over Ladakh

Narendra Modi led central government has been facing criticism from all corners for their handling of the India-China dispute. Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were amongst those who told that the government must be more transparent. BJP President JP Nadda lashed out at Congress on Twitter. Though he did not name the political party, he stated that it was a ‘rejected and ejected’ dynasty.

A rejected and ejected dynasty is NOT equal to the entire Opposition. One dynasty’s interests are not India’s interests. Today, the nation is united and supportive of our armed forces. This is the time for unity and solidarity. Relaunch of ‘the scion’ for the nth time can wait- JP Nadda, BJP President.

The scion was hinted directly at Rahul Gandhi. He further added on another tweet, “Due to the misadventures of one dynasty:We lost thousands of square kilometers of our land. The Siachen glacier was almost gone. And much more. No wonder India has rejected them”.

Earlier last week, Rahul Gandhi had said that Modi has given away the Indian territory to China. That is why 20 soldiers were martyred. This did not go well with BJP supporters who came up with defensive statements.

Over the past few days, opposition parties have been asking Modi to be more transparent regarding the India-China border dispute. Modi stated that no one has entered the Indian territory nor has anyone occupied Indian posts.