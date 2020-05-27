BJP mega celebrations to mark 1st year in office

BJP party symbol of an orange lotus and green leaves

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) plans to organise a series of programmes both online and on the ground to mark its first year in office on 30 May.

A letter will be distributed to about 10 crore households from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The letters will be sent to areas that do not fall under containment zones. In areas that fall under these zones, the letter will be delivered electronically and on social media platforms.

According to senior BJP party members, a virtual rally will be organised. One thousand online interactions will also be held across India.

The focus of the rallies and the interactions will carry the message of self reliance or Atama Nirbhar Bharat given by the prime minister. The celebratory interaction will also cover the financial package announced by the government to revive the economy hit by coronavirus pandemic. Efforts made to contain the outbreak will be talked about as well.

BJP president JP Nadda will launch the anniversary functions with an online address to the BJP workers through social media platforms such as Facebook live.

The Narendra Modi-led BJP swept back to power last year on May 24 with a majority bigger than in 2014.

