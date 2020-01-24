Blind cricketers in Karnataka may get exclusive training complex

The Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) is in talks with the Karnataka state government to allot 25 acres of land. They plan to start an exclusive sports complex for blind cricketers in the state with all the stat-of-art facilities under one roof. Professional blind cricketers also believe that this is a great step in a country where there are thousands of aspiring blind cricketers.

Disabled cricketers across India struggle to attend regular practice sessions. Lack of accessible sports complex and grounds are a barrier for many to pursue their dreams. The Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) is gearing up to reach out to blind aspiring cricketers in Karnataka. CABI is currently in talks with the state government officials to allot them 25 acres of land to set up an exclusive sports complex. If this becomes a reality, aspiring blind cricketers will have the perfect platform to practice on a regular basis.

A much-awaited sports complex

CABI is aiming for a sports complex with all the accessible facilities in one complex. It includes an accessible training ground, gymnasium and swimming pool. Apart from cricketers, other sportspeople can also become part of the venture. CABI is currently in the look-out for a suitable space where the sports complex can come up.

Mahantesh GK, President of CABI and founder of Samarthanam Trust spoke to the media last Monday.

Chinnaswami Stadium is full most of the time. We cannot always use it. A new sports complex can help blind cricketers to come and play anytime. We also plan to bring in top coaches- Mahantesh GK, President, CABI.

Over the years, CABI has been working on promoting cricket amongst blind people from all walks of life. They have been holding tournaments in schools and colleges too.



Response from blind cricketers

Ajay Kumar Reddy, Captain of India’s blind cricket team says, “The proposal has already been given for the land. Currently, blind cricketers are struggling to get a ground to practice. It is the duty of local bodies to come up with something for us. An exclusive sports complex is going to help thousands of aspiring blind cricketers”.

Shekhar Naik, former vice-captain of India’s blind cricket team feels that it is high time that the government steps up to promote blind cricket. “The government has been supportive of blind cricket. But there is still a lot more to be done from their side. Our blind cricket team has won so many cups for India. We have over 25,000 blind cricketers in India. Moreover, a sports complex will be a great platform for all of them to come together and interact”, he says.

