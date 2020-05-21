ThirdEye, NuEyes partner to bring Pro Smart Glasses for visually impaired people

ThirdEye, a leader in augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality (MR) enterprise solutions has partnered with NuEyes to launch Pro 2. This uses ThirdEye’s lightweight X2 MR Glasses to assist people with vision loss.

People with visual impairments like macular degeneration, glaucoma and retinitis pigmentosa that cannot be cured by surgery or conventional glasses can now now use the latest in augmented reality smart glasses technology to improve their daily lives.

The X2 MR Glasses by ThirdEye combined with NuEyes’ software provides a simple user experience with built-in voice controls. This means people wearing them can use voice commands to magnify objects at any distance, change contrast, and have optical character recognition.

“We’re excited to be partnering with NuEyes to help users read, watch television and movies, see faces, and, ultimately, improve their quality of life,” said Nick Cherukuri, Founder-CEO of ThirdEye. “By combining our product with NuEyes’ patented software, the Pro 2 will improve day-to-day functions for thousands and help many regain their independence.”

Mark Greget, Founder-CEO, NuEyes added, “With this partnership, we are excited to once again make a lasting and positive change in the world for those that suffer from vision loss.”

ThirdEye’s X2 MR Glasses are the lightest MR glasses available in the market. They are suited for extensive wear, indoors and outdoors. The glasses come with a 42-degree field of view, run on Android 9.0, are powered by a Snapdragon xR1 Qualcomm processor chip, and have an equivalent to a 90” High Definition Screen at just 10 feet away.

NuEyes’ software offers variable magnification, contrast overlays, optical character recognition/text-to-speech and brightness settings, which can be accessed via buttons or voice command for flexibility and convenience.

The Pro 2 will be shipping later this year and more information will be available at this site.