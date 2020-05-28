Music group Swar Sudha to hold online singing competition for visually impaired people

Swar Sudha, a Rajasthan-based music group of visually impaired people, is hosting an online singing talent for people with vision impairments. The competition is open to all, with one condition only. That the participants have to be unemployed. Why is that? Read on to find out.

If you are a visually impaired person with a good voice seeking a nationwide audience, this is just the opportunity for you!

Rajasthan based music group Swar Sudha is hosting an online singing competition. Participants must be visually impaired people below the age of 40. The other condition is that they must be unemployed.

Swar Sudha founders are visually impaired

Swar Sudha founders, all of whom are from the blind school in Jodhpur, say this is because unemployed people are in greater need.

We are a group of ex-students from the blind school in Jodhpur who came together to start Swar Sudha. All of us are working professionals and we are contributing a small amount towards the prize money. The idea is to encourage visually impaired unemployed people who are not finding the opportunities. – Amar Jain, Lawyer/Co-founder, Swar Sudha

Registrations for the competition are currently open and if you are interested, read on until the end of the article for the details. The competition will be telecast live on 31 May on YouTube, Facebook and broadcast on Zoom as well.

Competition will be live

“Swar Sudha has over 200 members from all across India”, says Co-founder Avinash Kothari, who is a college lecturer. “We have members from states like Goa, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, etc and the numbers are growing”. Through the event, the founders hope to encourage talent and help a needy person. “People with jobs will not benefit from the prize money as much as someone who is unemployed. Hence, we have made this a condition”, adds Avinash.

The competition is for Hindi songs, only but the category has been left open across classical and non-classical.“This is because our judges for this competition are more familiar with Hindi”, says Amar. That has not limited the scope of participation clearly. Over 150 people have signed up so far from states like Maharashtra, Goa, and West Bengal.

“Many visually impaired people have a gift for singing”, says co-founder and schoolteacher Gaurav Kalani, who hopes this nationwide platform will encourage the community to come forward. “This show is an opportunity for the visually impaired community to shine. There are just two days left for the show and we encourage people to register. This is our effort to highlight the immense potential in the community and showcase it to the world”.

Registration details

Registrations for the competition are open until 29 May, 5 pm. Call the numbers given below if you are interested.

Pankaj Tailor – +91-85628-47685, +91-88909-15277

Tejal Patte – +91-75097-02020

Avinash Kothari – +91-94135-77327

Dalpat Patel – +91-99827-03983

Gaurav Kalani – +91-94605-25769