Blind performer Sahana Nirren’s Tamil hit rendition impresses musician AR Rahman!

A visually impaired singer and pianist, Sahana Nirren has multiple records to her credit and is used to fame and praise. But recognition by renowned musician A R Rahman is something truly special. Read to find out what Rahman had to say about young Sahana.

It takes some truly special talent to grab the attention of someone like AR Rahman, the Grammy and Academy Award-winning composer. Sahana Nirren has done that with her rendition of Thambi Thullal, the hit Tamil song from Chiyaan’s Vikram‘s upcoming film Cobra.

Sahana played the Thumbi Thullal tune on the double synthesiser and the rendition was so wonderful that Rahman share dit on Twitter with the comment “Sweet” and a flower emoticon.

Watch the performance that got Rahman’s attention here:

The original video of Sahana playing the tune has gone viral with over four lakh views. Praise is pouring in for her skills. Rahman’s post for Sahana has also been liked by over 24,000 has got 3,000 retweets.

It doesn’t end there. Lalit Kumar, the producer of Cobra, presented Sahana with an audio studio recorder after listening to her rendition of the song. Sahana is a singer and can play multiple instruments. This recognition by Rahman is sure to take this young girl places.

Sahana’s mother who manages her social media account has responded to Rahman’s attention with this comment.“Thank u so much sir. This is the day we are waiting for at last it had happened today.This single word is enough for her sir we are speechless. Thanks to God for this wonderful opportunity”.

Sahana is a Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records holder and was a runner up in Season 2 of the hit reality show Saregama.

Also Read: