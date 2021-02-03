Top Board Games for People with Vision Impairments

Deluxe Scrabble Game – Braille Version

There are many reasons why this popular crossword game is such a favourite for people across age groups. Playing scrabble is a great way to build the vocabulary and boost concentration.

This version manufactured by Reizen Inc comes with braille and tactile markings which enable playing by touch.

NH-Spotlight

The box includes 100 letter tiles, four wooden tile racks and a rotating game board. The board size is 13.75 x 14.75 inches and there are printed instructions. The letter tiles are white in colour.

