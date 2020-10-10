  • NCERT textbooks in ISL, Save NTA & other trending stories on Newz Hook – 5 to 9 October

NCERT textbooks in ISL, Save NTA & other trending stories on Newz Hook – 5 to 9 October

Close view of newspaper along with Newz Hook Logo-trending stories of the week

Plenty of happenings in the disability space this week and here’s a round up of all the stories that were most shared and liked by our readers.

Protests are building up across disability rights groups in India over the Finance Ministry‘s proposal to scrap the National Trust Act 1999. The Act has safeguards that benefit India’s most marginalised groups including people with intellectual disabilities and developmental disorders.

Independent travel now becomes a reality for people with disabilities in Mysuru. KickStart Cabs are all set to launch e-rickshaws here.

Great news for students who are deaf and hard of hearing. Textbooks and other educational materials published by the NCERT will now be available in Indian Sign Language.

Continuing with the focus on Daan Utsav, the annual festival of giving, the Blind Graduates Forum of India is reaching out to elderly people through their series Pyaar Bhari Gupshup through the month of October.

Our October campaign cast a spotlight on the fabulous Sheetal Kimmatkar from Nagpur, who is a deaf dancer, actor and magician.

And finally October is marked as Blindness Awareness Month and we brought you the story of two visually impaired teens who have made popular word game Hangman accessible for people with blindness and low vision.

This is all for this week's trending stories. Keep reading NewzHook to get the latest news and share your stories with editor@newzhook.com

Watch in Sign Language

