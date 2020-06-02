Bollywood celebrities mourn top composer’s death

Close up of late composer Wajid Khan

Bollywood celebrities have condoled the death of music composer Wajid Khan, who was one half of popular duo Sajid-Wajid. Sajid died due to complications after a kidney infection in Monday.

Actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Bipasha Basu, Preity Zinta and others took to social media to share messages about Wajid.

Bachchan put up a post on Twitter, “Shocked at the passing of Wajid Khan .. a bright smiling talent passes away .. duas, prayers and in condolence.”

Varun Dhawan called him one of the most positive people around. Priyanka Chopra wrote on Twitter, “Terrible news. The one thing I will always remember is Wajid bhai’s laugh. Always smiling. Gone too soon. My condolences to his family and everyone grieving. Rest in peace my friend. You are in my thoughts and prayers.”

Sajid-Wajid’s most newest song was released as recently as last week. They composed Salman Khan’s lockdown number Bhai Bhai. Salman’s brother, Arbaaz Khan commented, “RIP Wajid bhai you will be deeply missed. The music industry has lost a gem. Gone too soon. My heartfelt condolences to the grieving family and friends”.

Members of the music industry such as Vishal Dadlani, Adnan Sami, Shankar Mahadevan, Sonu Nigam, Harshdeep Kaur and others also left condolence messages.

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

Indian Railways

Headlines

80 deaths of migrant workers reported on Shramik trains

narendra modi on corona

Headlines

Modi highlights plight of migrant workers in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

sonu sood

Headlines

Actor Sonu Sood arranges flight for migrant workers in Kerala

girl drinking water in summer

Headlines

North India records high temperatures, severe heat wave

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Get-hooked

Understanding Phantom Limb Pain

Get-hooked

Understanding Headaches in Children with Autism

Get-hooked

Understanding Dyslexia

Get-hooked

#BeingMom - Scientist, Teacher, Fighter - The many sides of Pushplata Sinha