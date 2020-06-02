Bollywood celebrities mourn top composer’s death

Bollywood celebrities have condoled the death of music composer Wajid Khan, who was one half of popular duo Sajid-Wajid. Sajid died due to complications after a kidney infection in Monday.

Actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Bipasha Basu, Preity Zinta and others took to social media to share messages about Wajid.

Bachchan put up a post on Twitter, “Shocked at the passing of Wajid Khan .. a bright smiling talent passes away .. duas, prayers and in condolence.”

Varun Dhawan called him one of the most positive people around. Priyanka Chopra wrote on Twitter, “Terrible news. The one thing I will always remember is Wajid bhai’s laugh. Always smiling. Gone too soon. My condolences to his family and everyone grieving. Rest in peace my friend. You are in my thoughts and prayers.”

Sajid-Wajid’s most newest song was released as recently as last week. They composed Salman Khan’s lockdown number Bhai Bhai. Salman’s brother, Arbaaz Khan commented, “RIP Wajid bhai you will be deeply missed. The music industry has lost a gem. Gone too soon. My heartfelt condolences to the grieving family and friends”.

Members of the music industry such as Vishal Dadlani, Adnan Sami, Shankar Mahadevan, Sonu Nigam, Harshdeep Kaur and others also left condolence messages.