Bollywood celebrities react to Sushant Singh Rajput order

Some Bollywood actors like Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Kriti Sanon and others have reacted to the Supreme Court order on the Sushant Singh Rajput case. They have welcomed the decision that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will investigate the actor’s death.

“May the truth always prevail,” actor Akshay Kumar tweeted. Kangana Ranaut congratulated the “SSR warriors” and said she felt “such strong force of collective consciousness” for the first time.

“Supreme Court’s order for CBI investigation of Sushant’s case is a ray of hope that the truth will finally shine,” actor Kriti Sanon wrote on social media.

Shilpa Shetty also tweeted saying “Lauding the Supreme Court in this decision. The power of prayers and so many wishes manifesting never ceases to amaze me. Hope the truth comes out soon; for the sake of his family, fans, and above all, for his soul to rest in peace Folded hands may justice prevail”.

The Mumbai Police will now have to hand over all evidence collected so far to the investigating agency. It said that the FIR registered in Bihar based on the complaint filed by Sushant Singh‘s father was correct and Bihar was competent to ask the CBI to investigate the case.

Actor Swara Bhasker has defended the Mumbai Police while hoping for a fair probe. In an interview she said, “We have no reason to doubt their conduct. I hope the CBI will now be allowed to do their job in a fair and impartial manner.”

Rajput’s former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande who too had demanded a CBI probe into his death, tweeted, “Justice is the truth in action. Truth wins.”

Maharashtra has been asked to cooperate with the CBI probe and provide all assistance. If any other case was registered in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, it would also be probed by the CBI, the top court said.

Watch in Sign Language