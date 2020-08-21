  • Bollywood celebrities react to Sushant Singh Rajput order

Bollywood celebrities react to Sushant Singh Rajput order

sushant singh rajput wearing a white shirt

Some Bollywood actors like Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Kriti Sanon and others have reacted to the Supreme Court order on the Sushant Singh Rajput case. They have welcomed the decision that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will investigate the actor’s death.

“May the truth always prevail,” actor Akshay Kumar tweeted. Kangana Ranaut congratulated the “SSR warriors” and said she felt “such strong force of collective consciousness” for the first time.

“Supreme Court’s order for CBI investigation of Sushant’s case is a ray of hope that the truth will finally shine,” actor Kriti Sanon wrote on social media.

Shilpa Shetty also tweeted saying “Lauding the Supreme Court in this decision. The power of prayers and so many wishes manifesting never ceases to amaze me. Hope the truth comes out soon; for the sake of his family, fans, and above all, for his soul to rest in peace Folded hands may justice prevail”.

The Mumbai Police will now have to hand over all evidence collected so far to the investigating agency. It said that the FIR registered in Bihar based on the complaint filed by Sushant Singh‘s father was correct and Bihar was competent to ask the CBI to investigate the case.

Actor Swara Bhasker has defended the Mumbai Police while hoping for a fair probe. In an interview she said, “We have no reason to doubt their conduct. I hope the CBI will now be allowed to do their job in a fair and impartial manner.”

Rajput’s former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande who too had demanded a CBI probe into his death, tweeted, “Justice is the truth in action. Truth wins.”

Maharashtra has been asked to cooperate with the CBI probe and provide all assistance. If any other case was registered in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, it would also be probed by the CBI, the top court said.

Watch in Sign Language

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

Sanjay and Maanyata Dutt

Headlines

Sanjay Dutt’s wife issues statement on his health

sushant singh rajput

Headlines

CBI will probe Sushant Singh Rajput case

Headlines

MS Dhoni retires from international cricket

People riding scooters on rain drenched streets

Headlines

Delhi receives heavy rain, thunderstorm

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Get-hooked

Teen prodigy Satvik Sharma expresses himself through incredible works of art

Get-hooked

#LovePossible - How Anitha knew Immanuel really loved her

Get-hooked

#ChampionsWithCP – Rohit Jain believes he is different, not disabled

Get-hooked

“Break stereotypes, love yourself & follow your dreams”- My Take by Anmol Rodriguez