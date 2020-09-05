Bollywood filmmakers protest against attacks on industry

The Mumbai film industry has been subject to intense scrutiny and accusations after actor Sushant Singh Rajput‘s death with many filmmakers being attacked. In a strong letters, many Bollywood filmmakers have spoken out against the “relentless attacks on the reputation” of the industry. I

In a sharp message to the media they said there are things more important than ad revenues and ratings. “The tragic death of a promising young star has been used by some as a tool to defame and slander the film industry and its members,” the Producers Guild of India has said in an open letter. “A picture has been painted of the industry being a terrible place for outsiders to aspire to; a place that treats those who dare to enter it with contempt and derision; a murky den of substance abuse and criminality.”

Sushant, a 34-year-old star who successfully transitioned from TV to movies, died on 14 June, leaving his legions of fans in shock and the film fraternity battling allegations of bullying of newcomers, nepotism and toxic rivalries. After this, the film industry has faced even more speculation and rumours around stars.

We do not negate the personal experiences of anyone from the industry, and undoubtedly many of those entering the business and seeking to establish themselves have faced numerous hardships, struggles and disappointments in the course of building a career here. However, a concerted effort has been made to single out the film industry as one that specifically inhibits and prohibits new talent from the outside from thriving. This cannot be further from the truth. – Producers Guild of India

They said that while being born into the industry most definitely affords you the privilege of access and a first break, but after that it is up to each individual’s talent, hard work and drive to propel them forward.