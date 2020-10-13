Bollywood unites to sue two news channels

Bollywood’s top names have united to sue two news channels and their anchors for showing the industry in a negative manner. A suit has been filed against Arnab Goswami, Pradeep Bhandari of Republic channel and Rahul Shivshankar, Navika Kumar of Times Now. Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Ahay Devgn, Farhan Akhtar, Karan Johan, Aditya Chopra and Aamir Khan filed a case at the Delhi High Court for irresponsible reporting of these media channels amidst the ongoing on late actor Sushant Singh Rajput death probe. The matter is likely to be heard this week by the court.

The suit filed against the two news channels and reporters state that they have been using extremely derogatory words like ‘dirt’, ‘scum’, ‘druggies’ and ‘filth’ to call out Bollywood actors. The suit also stated that such terms must not be used in social media either.

Republic TV had recently been in the spotlight for paying people to watch the channel to increase their TRP ratings.

Bollywood has been facing heavy criticism ever since the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Though initial allegations were that the actor was sidelined and bullied in Bollywood, later reports stated that he had undergone depression due to which he started taking drugs.