Court to resume Rhea Chakraborty’s bail plea hearing

The bail plea hearing of actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty will resume today at the Bombay High Court after a round of hearing was done yesterday. Both the accused have been arrested for procuring and using drugs. Rhea was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on 9 September and Showik was arrested before that. Rhea’s bail plea was denied by a Mumbai court last week after which Rhea and Showik approached the Bombay High Court.

The Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde stated that Rhea and Showik procured drugs for her ex-boyfriend and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. But the duo have not used it till date. Maneshinde also stated that Rajput had the habit of using drugs much before he started dating Rhea.

The NCB alleged that Rs 10,000 was transferred from Rhea’s account to buy drugs, but their lawyer said that it was for Sushant’s use and the duo were clearly not drug-peddlers.

NCB had requested for denial of bail and said that the sibling duo engaged in a bigger crime by procuring drugs for Rajput who was believed to had mental health issues too.

Rajput was found hanging inside his Mumbai apartment on 14 June. Rhea was not present inside the house during that time and had reportedly left a few days before after she had a fight with the actor. Rhea’s bail plea also stated that there is a witch-hunt by the NCB happening against her.

