#StayandPlay- Painting, cooking, household chores can keep your child busy during lockdown

In our monthly feature #StayandPlay, we bring to you various activities that children with disabilities can engage in during this lockdown period. Today we have 26 year old Brian Varghese from Kochi who is an artist. Brian is keeping himself busy through various household and cooking activities at home. Brian was diagnosed with autism at a young age. Right now, during this lockdown period, he has his hands full right now.

Brian Varghese’s disability has not stopped him from exploring the world of art. This youngster who has autism is an established artist and has exhibited his works at various venues and events. Brian is busy at home during this lockdown period. He is helping his mother Anita Pradeep in all the household chores. From cooking, cleaning, baking, and folding clothes, Brian ensures that his mother does not have to toil too hard alone.

Coronavirus, lockdown and anxiety

Initially, when the lockdown was announced, Brian was upset. He was anxious about the Coronavirus spread. Anita had to calm him down and speak to him about it in detail. The family constantly watches the news and Brian is also now updated about what is happening regarding spread of Coronavirus across the globe. This has helped him.

We have told him that the lockdown is going to hopefully get over on 15 April. The dates have already been marked in the calendar in red. So Brian keeps checking the calendar. We even told him that sometimes the dates might be extended and he is ready for that too. He has fully understood the current situation- Anita Pradeep, Brian’s mother.

Brian loves helping his mother at home. So Anita decided to channel all his skills and that is just what the mother-son duo has been doing at home during this lockdown.

Hands full of work

Some of the main household chores that Brian is engaged in includes chopping vegetables, folding clothes, helping out Anita in cooking and baking, filling water bottles and of course painting. Anita is trying to keep the activities more fun and engaging to Brian.

He recently learnt to make lime juice. So every day at 11am, Brian goes to the kitchen, makes lime juice and serves it to his parents. Anita does not even have to remind him about the task!

An expert in making in lime juice– So this is the newest activity that Brian has learnt. Anita taught him this in a few days. She stood by his side and gave him instructions in a step-by-step manner. He was asked to take the lime, water, sugar, knife and squeezer. So now Brian knows where they are all kept and Anita need not repeat it. Soon after he makes it, Brian makes sure to serve it cold.

Folding clothes– Brian has been folding all the washed clothes, a task which he loves doing. Anita gave him instructions. So now as soon as the clothes are dried up, Brian makes sure to collect them and fold them well.

Apart from his household chores, Brian also makes birthday cards for children with autism. He is also part of the Evoluer group, a virtual platform created for children with disabilities during lockdown. He has already learnt to do different kinds of paintings from the platform. So that keeps him busy as well.

“He understands the current situation and has adapted to it already. As a youngster with autism, he is doing his bit. Being a parent, watching him do all this gives me immense joy”, says Anita.

