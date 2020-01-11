Britain’s royal family hit by controversy

Prince Harry and wife Meghan

The decision by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan to step back from royal duties has affected the royal family of Britain hard. Madame Tussauds waxwork museum has even removed their figures from its British royal family display.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have decided to divide their time between North America and the United Kingdom to carve out a new role and step back from their senior positions.

Senior members of the royal family were disappointed by the move according to reports.

 Alongside the rest of the world, we are reacting to the surprising news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be stepping back as senior Royals. As two of our most popular and well-loved figures, they will of course remain an important feature at Madame Tussauds London as we watch to see what the next chapter holds for them. – Madame Tussauds

The Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge are looking for a workable solution after the couple announced they will step back as senior royals.The Royal Family was said to be “hurt” at the couple’s statement.

