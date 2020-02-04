Bumrah breaks world record of maiden overs in T20Is

Jasprit Bumrah, Indian cricketer

Jasprit Bumrah played an important role in India’s 7-run win over New Zealand in the 5th T20I on Sunday. The win has made India the first Test-playing nation to win a T20I series, 5-0.

Bumrah picked up 3 wickets and gave only 12 runs to limit New Zealand to 156 for 9. Bumrah also broke a world record. He is now the bowler with the most maidens in T20I cricket. He has crossed the record of Sri Lanka’s Nuwan Kulasekara. Bumrah now has 7 maidens in T20I cricket.

This was also the 50th T20I for Bumrah. He has joined Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma to represent India in 50 or more in T20Is.

“The match got close at one point but we had the belief that if we can squeeze in one or two good overs, the match can get close. It was windy, I was trying to use the wind and the longer side of the boundary. Very happy with the learnings, different ground dimensions, first time in New Zealand; great result. – Jasprit Bumrah, Indian cricketer

India’s win has been praised by former Indian cricketers. “White wash by team India here in New Zealand in the T20. This will be remembered for a long long time. Big plus for me how fast bowlers have bowled under pressure”, said Irfan Pathan.

The India vs New Zealand three-match ODI will start from Wednesday.

