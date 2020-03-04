CAA an internal matter, India tells UN

Ever since union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) last December, there has been widespread protests across India. Over 100 people lost their lives in the protests. The act clearly attacks minority communities in India and questions their citizenship. The United Nations (UN) has been asking central government to look into the matter in detail. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet approached the Supreme Court of India regarding the matter. But India clearly told that CAA is an internal matter of the India government.

Just in: Office of UN Human Rights Commissioner (OHCHR) files intervention plea in Supreme Court of India on CAA. Govt says it hopes SC will vindicate its stand.. CAA is internal matter, constitutionally valid:MEA- Suhasini Haider, Journalist.

The External Affairs Ministry of India strongly hit back and told that no one has the right to interfere in India’s internal matters.

Some of the main states where protests were at its peak were Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. Even though hundreds of people died, the central government has refused to alter or take back the CAA. Reportedly, they are implementing this across India in full- swing very soon. “Breaking now:UN High Commissioner for Human Rights files an Intervention Application in the Supreme Court of India against the CAA. @MEAIndia says the CAA is an internal matter., and “no foreign party has any locus standi on issues pertaining to India’s sovereignty”, tweeted Nidhi Razdan, Journalist.

