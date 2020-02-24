CAA supporters & protestors clash in Delhi

Ever since the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was introduced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah last December, there has been widespread protests across India. One of the worst affected cities was the national capital New Delhi. On Sunday, a group of people who support and oppose CAA clashed in Delhi. The incident happened at Maujpur in North East Delhi.

A group of people have been protesting against the act since Saturday night. BJP leader Kapil Mishra decided to hold a rally in the same area supporting CAA. They event told the police that protestors must be removed from the area soon. That is when problems started brewing in the area with both protestors and supporters taking to the streets. The police interfered and brought situation under control.

Reportedly, protestors threw stones at police who had to use tear gas to control them. No casualties have been reported.

There were mixed reactions on social media.

“Anti CAA protestor making a kind of no go zone for general public. They are blocking roads & causing problem to public. Do delhi police & home ministry not have any responsibility about that? Why delhi police or Govt not taking action?”, tweeted Sumit Thakur.

“Dr Kafeel Khan was slapped with NSA just because he gave a speech criticising CAA Today , Kapil Mishra has threatened Delhi Police in front of a DSP of Police and all he did was just now down his head and look helpless. No NSA now?”, tweeted Roshan Rai.