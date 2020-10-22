Cabinet approves bonus for central government employees

With the festive season fast approaching, union government has some good news for central government employees. On Wednesday, the cabinet, in a meeting chaired by Prime minister Narendra Modi, approved immediate disbursal of Rs 3737 crore as bonus and non-productivity linked bonus to over 30 lakh central government employees across the nation. The amount will be disbursed within a week and is expected to encourage spending to boost the economy.

Union minister Prakash Javadekar said, “The union Cabinet approves productivity-linked bonus and non-productivity linked Bonus for 2019-2020”. The money is likely to be given as a single installment by end of the week.

Due to the Covid crisis and over four months of complete lockdown, India’s economy faced a huge backlash though it is slowly reviving. Salaries of many state and government employees were cut down into half. India’s major festivals Navratri, Dusshera and Diwali are all set to kick-start by next week.