Cabinet approves bonus for central government employees

With the festive season fast approaching, union government has some good news for central government employees. On Wednesday, the cabinet, in a meeting chaired by Prime minister Narendra Modi, approved immediate disbursal of Rs 3737 crore as bonus and non-productivity linked bonus to over 30 lakh central government employees across the nation. The amount will be disbursed within a week and is expected to encourage spending to boost the economy.

Union minister Prakash Javadekar said, “The union Cabinet approves productivity-linked bonus and non-productivity linked Bonus for 2019-2020”. The money is likely to be given as a single installment by end of the week.

Due to the Covid crisis and over four months of complete lockdown, India’s economy faced a huge backlash though it is slowly reviving. Salaries of many state and government employees were cut down into half. India’s major festivals Navratri, Dusshera and Diwali are all set to kick-start by next week.

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

image of calcutta high court

Headlines

Puja pandals to be no-entry zones for visitors: Calcutta High Court

A yellow tape with the words Crime Scene and a car headlight in the background

Headlines

4 siblings murdered in north Maharashtra

image of calcutta high court

Headlines

Kolkata Durga Puja organisers seek review of High Court order

hands of man inside jail

Headlines

Delhi man arrested for spreading fake news in Sushant Singh Rajput case

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Accessibility

Visually impaired kids at Ramakrishna Mission Blind Boys Academy bring to life Durga Puja magic in vivid ways

Get-hooked

Samadhan Goyam is changing the lives of children in meaningful ways

Get-hooked

#BeingMom - What makes Nalini Srivastava such a power mom?

Parasports

“Never give up, live life to the fullest”- My Take by triple amputee & Trekker Sekhar Goud