Cancer diagnosis & then an amputation, these youngsters are not ready to back down in life!

Rose Day celebrates cancer warrirors and their determined spirits to overcome the disease. Today on Rose Day, Newz Hook features 16-year-old Nandini Pundit and 27-year-old Nandu Mahadeva. Read on to know what makes them real heroes.

The story of each cancer survivor is one filled with courage, determination and lots of strength. On Rose Day, Newz Hook celebrates every cancer survivor and their powerful stories. Today, we take a look at Nandini Pundit from Mumbai and Nandu Mahadeva from Kerala, both of them who had to amputate their legs in order to control the spread of cancer cells. But true warriors, these youngsters are not ready to give up in life. They have overcome all odds. Each day, as they put it, makes them stronger.

Nandini’s strong-will and undying spirits

‘Winners never quit’. 16-year-old Nandini Pundit from Mumbai was diagnosed with cancer at the age of 13. Undoubtedly, it came as a huge shock to her family comprising of mother and brother. But they decided to stand by Nandini and beat the disease together. Though Nandini had to amputate her right leg, she is now living life to the fullest.

“It all began when I started experiencing terrible pain in my leg. After I consulted doctors, an MRI scan and later a biopsy was done. But it was too late because the cancer had already started spreading. Though I did chemotherapies, amputation was the only option left”, says Nandini. “I was hardly 13 years old at that time and had just completed my class 7”, she recollects.

Needless to say, she was shocked and upset. “It was a painful time for me. I was scared. But my mother was strong. She stood by me”, says Nandini.

“Believe in yourself. If you were diagnosed with cancer, understand that you have to be a warrior. Today, I do not feel bad about having my leg amputated. I want to travel around the world and fulfill all my dreams”, says a strong Nandini.

Nandu Mahadeva, a social media star

Cancer survivor Nandu Mahadeva from Kerala has a huge fan following on his social media. His inspirational posts and photos have gone viral for all the right reasons. 27-year old Nandu was diagnosed with bone tumor and had to amputate his left leg. But Nandu who is full of life and positivity asks, “why should a disability stop me from aiming for the stars?”.

For Nandu who was active in sports and cultural activities, an amputation was something shocking. He had just built his own business and was in the look out to explore new things when life had something else in store for him. Nandu was diagnosed with cancer on 1 April 2018.

“When people hear about cancer and tumor, they are obviously shocked and depressed. Nobody thinks that it will happen to them. I looked up Google only to become more disheartened because I saw only negative things online. That is when I decided to change that image and create something positive. I have always been a positive person since childhood”, says Nandu.

A few months after, doctors confirmed that the cancer had spread to his lungs, but he overcame that as well. Throughout his journey, standing rock solid with support was his mother.

Nandu also started an organization called ‘Athijeevanam’ for cancer patients who are in dire need of money for medical and other expenses. He recently collected Rs 50 lakh through crowd-funding. They money will go towards welfare of cancer patients.

“People think that a person can recover from cancer only if they are rich because a lot of money is involved in the treatment. So even if a person survives for five years, they spend the worst time of their lives thinking about the disease. You must live life to the fullest. You can survive any obstacles if you are positive about it”, he says.

