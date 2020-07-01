  • Caught on camera, AP official attacking disabled employee for asking him to wear a mask

Caught on camera, AP official attacking disabled employee for asking him to wear a mask

Accused official being led away by 2 policemen

A deputy manager in the Andhra Pradesh government was caught on camera brutally attacking a disabled woman contract worker after she asked him to wear a mask. The official has been arrested and the state government has promised strict action. Protests are being organised in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh by members of the National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled.

A disturbing video that has gone viral on social media shows C Bhaskar Rao, a Deputy Manager of the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department in Nellore walking into an office room and dragging a woman sitting at a desk by her hair. He pushes her to the ground and beats her repeatedly.

He continues attacking her even as some people nearby try and stop him. The video shows Rao hitting her with an iron rod as people try to pull him off. According to authorities the woman was left severely injured.

You can watch the video here. Warning: the visuals are disturbing.

Video credit – @krishna0302

Wearing a mask mandated

Reports are that Rao flew into a rage after she asked him to wear a mask and started attacking her. The Nellore Police Chief has confirmed that Rao is in custody and a case has been registered against him. The police shared this video on Twitter of Rao being taken into custody.

The video of the attack has been shared widely across social media platforms. The Andhra Pradesh government has promised tough action. In a tweet, S Rajiv Krishna, Advisor to the state government, said, “We will ensure justice is done. Will not tolerate such action.” The National Commission for Women (NCW) has also taken note. NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma tweeted, “I am going to take it up right away. He needs to be booked for his act.”

Meanwhile protests have been planned in Nellore by the Andhra Pradesh affiliate of the National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled (NPRD).

Action under RPWD Act sought

In a statement, the NPRD said that the employee was merely demanding that the norms mandated during the COVID pandemic period are observed and that given the increased vulnerability of persons with disability, the disabled employee was more concerned.

How could a contract employee, that too a woman and on top of it a disabled one, question his wisdom and authority? It exposes the various layers of discrimination that a woman with disabilities faces both in society and at workplace. Attitudes like these cannot be condoned. – National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled

The NPRD has also demanded that a case be registered against Rao under Section 92 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. It has also demanded that Rao be suspended immediately pending proceedings.

