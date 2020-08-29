  • CBI interrogates Rhea Chakraborty over Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

CBI interrogates Rhea Chakraborty over Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

rhea chakraborty

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), who has been handed over the Sushant Singh Rajput death case interrogated his alleged ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty for over nine hours on Friday. According to reports, Rhea was questioned by Nupur Prasad, head of the CBI team. Her brother Showik Chakraborty was also questioned separately to check if their statements are contradicting.

On Thursday, Rhea took to national television to talk about the trauma, mental and physical harassment that her family has been undergoing after they came into the spotlight post Sushant’s death. She also said that Sushant has been smoking marijuana which she always tried to stop.

Sushant’s father KK Singh had filed a case against the family for abetting his son’s suicide. He also stated that there has been financial transactions from Sushant’s account to Rhea’s.

Though the Mumbai and Patna police investigated the matter, the central government decided to hand it over to the CBI last week. A case was filed against Rhea by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for money transactions and Narcotics Bureau for her alleged involvement with drug dealers.

Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on 14 June. Though initial reports stated that he died by suicide, his family members and fans wanted a detailed investigation. Rhea, who was dating Sushant during that time, had left his house on 8 June after they reportedly had a fight.

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

Flag of Pakistan in green and white colours with a half crescent and star in white

Headlines

Pakistan imposes sanctions on top terrorists

Yellow tape with the words crime scene

Headlines

Former India athlete Iqbal Singh Boparai arrested for murder

Headlines

4 terrorists killed in J&K encounter

Headlines

Don’t stop inter-state movement, Centre to states

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Get-hooked

'Think beyond & work towards your goals' - My Take by Kartik Sawhney

Get-hooked

#LovePossible - Unni Maxx & Sreeparvathy’s love grows each day

Get-hooked

#RareDiseases - Coping with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy powers Karan's passion to help others

Get-hooked

Cart With Heart aims to create self employment opportunities for people with disabilities across India