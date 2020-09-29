CBI says no aspect ruled out in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

In a statement issued by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) who are currently investigating the death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, it said that all aspects are being looked at and no aspect has been ruled out. The actor’s family lawyer Vikas Singh had stated that Sushant, who was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on 14 June, did not die by suicide, but was strangled to death. CBI’s statement comes days after this. CBI statement further added that investigations are continuing and is being done in a professional manner.

“Getting frustrated by the delay in CBI taking a decision to convert abetment to suicide to Murder of SSR. The Doctor who is part of AIIMS team had told me long back that the photos sent by me indicated 200% that it’s death by strangulation and not suicide”, Singh tweeted last week.

Apart from the CBI, central agencies Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) are also investigating the case.

Singh criticized that according to reports from AIIMS doctors, the actor had not died by suicide. But the case is being sidelined now by probing into the drugs angle associated with it. Meanwhile, AIIMs doctors had denied claims made by Singh.

Sushant’s alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has been jailed since 9 September on drug charges. Bollywood’s drug user’s angle was widened after Rhea’s WhatsApp chats were looked into by the NCB. Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and Sara Ali Khan were the other actors who were questioned by NCB.