CBI takes over Hathras case from UP police

Image of cbi office

As per the request of the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government under chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the central government has handed over the Hathras case to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The case in which a 22-year-old women from Hathras in UP was gang-raped and tortured had created national outrage. The UP government was criticized for its inefficiency in handling crimes against women.

Adityanath’s government was also accused of trying to cover up the case. The girl’s cremation was done soon after her death at 2.30 am and her family was not allowed for the cremation. UP police or state administration has not answered to why the victim’s family was treated in that manner.

The victim was allegedly gang-raped and tortured on September and she succumbed to her injuries after a few weeks at a Delhi hospital where she was admittd. According to reports, her tongue was slashed and she had numerous fractures in her body. All the five accused wrote a letter from jail to the UP police saying that they are being framed in the case. They also denied all allegations against them.

