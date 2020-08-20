CBI will probe Sushant Singh Rajput case

In a setback to the Maharashtra government, the Supreme Court has handed over the investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The court asked the Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence it has collected to the agency.

In a win for Bihar in its battle with Maharashtra to probe the case, the Supreme Court also said the FIR registered in Patna based on a complaint filed by Sushant Singh’s father was correct, It said Bihar was competent to ask the CBI to investigate the case. A “fair, competent and impartial probe” is the need of the hour to stop speculation, said the court. Actor Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend, had asked the Supreme Court to transfer the FIR registered by his family in Patna to Mumbai.

The court said that since the Mumbai police had registered only an accidental death report, it had limited investigation powers. The Bihar police, however, registered a full-fledged FIR which has already been referred to the CBI.

Sushant Singh Rajput was a talented actor in the Mumbai film world and died well before his full potential could be realised. His family, friends and admirers are keenly waiting for the outcome of the investigation. – Supreme Court

Maharashtra has been asked to cooperate with the CBI probe and provide all assistance. If any other case was registered in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, it would also be probed by the CBI.

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on 14 June. The Mumbai Police said it was suicide and had been investigating whether he was suffering from depression and had felt insulted by film industry insiders and groups.

More than a month later, Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh filed a case in Bihar accusing Rhea Chakraborty and her family of cheating his son financially and mentally harassing him.

Reactions Soon after the court order, reactions poured in from Bihar and also from the film industry. “We welcome the decision of Supreme Court to allow CBI to continue with its probe of Sushant death case on the basis of FIR filed in Bihar. Our stand vindicated,” tweeted Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti, who had been campaigning for a CBI investigation, tweeted: “Thank you God! You have answered our prayers!! But it is just the beginning… the first step towards the truth! Full faith on CBI!!”

Watch in Sign Language