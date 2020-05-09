CBSE class 10, 12 exams to begin from 1 July

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had postponed their class 10 and 12 board exams due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The exams that were scheduled for February and March was postponed indefinitely. On Friday, Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokriyal Nishank confirmed that the board exams will be conducted between July 1 to 15.

According to reports, 29 papers are pending and exams will be conducted for those papers for both class 10 and 12. Over the last two months, students, teachers and parents have been awaiting to know the dates of the board exams which are very crucial for children.

Prime Minister Narendra Modicbse declared for a complete lockdown of the nation of 24 March. Even before that, all the schools, college and universities across India had shut down as a measure to control spread of COVID-19. The government has not yet given details on when schools will re-open after the ongoing holidays.