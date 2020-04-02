CBSE to promote all students from class one to eight

Due to spread of Coronavirus, many schools and colleges have remained shut since early February. Most of the exams were cancelled and many have been postponed too. The Education Ministry has now directed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to promote all students between class one to eight. This latest declaration has been done after consultation with NCERT as well.

Announcement Due to the ongoing #COVID19 situation & keeping in mind the academic future of students, I have advised @cbseindia29 to conduct board examinations only for 29 main subjects that are required for promotion & maybe crucial for admissions in HEIs- Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Union Cabinet Minister for Human Resource Development.

Students of class 9 and 11 will be promoted according to the marks of their class tests and internal assessments. This latest news has come as a relaxation to many parents and students too. Details regarding conducting board exams for class 10 and 12 have not yet been announced.

In the wake of Coronavirus spread and cancellation of exams, many state syllabuses had earlier confirmed that students of class one to eight will be promoted without exams. But CBSE’s statement came out only recently.

India’s lockdown to control spread of Coronavirus is expected to end on 14 April. Life across the country has come to a standstill.