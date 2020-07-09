CBSE to set reduce syllabus for classes 9-12

Three boys in a blue coloured school uniform

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will reduce the syllabus for classes 9 to 12 for the academic session 2020-2021. The reduction will be by up to 30%. This is to make up for the academic loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal, Union Minister for Human Resource Development said, .”Looking at the extraordinary situation prevailing in the country and the world, CBSE was advised to revise the curriculum and reduce course load for the students of Class 9th to 12th”.

In a statement, the CBSE said that core concepts of these three classes will be retained. “Considering the importance of achieving the level of learning, the syllabus has been rationalised to the extent possible by retaining the core concepts.

The board also said that heads of schools and teachers should ensure that the topics reduced are also explained to the students to the extent needed. “However the reduced syllabus will not be part of the topics for Internal Assessment and year-end Board Examination,” the statement read.

Over 1,500 suggestions have been received from education experts from across India on the reduction of syllabus under the hashtag #SyllabusForStudents2020.

There are also suggestions that all-India entrance examinations such as JEE, NEET for the next academic year should be conducted on the basis of the reduced syllabus only.

Universities and schools across the country have been closed since 16 March when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as one of the measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

Watch in Sign Language

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

Image of a person's hand with an iinjection being given

Headlines

Clinical trials in India’s first COVID-19 vaccine to start next week

doctors inside lab

Headlines

Kerala makes mandatory coronavirus safety rules for a year

Saroj Khan is striking a dance pose

Headlines

Rich tributes paid to film choreographer Saroj Khan

lightening in india

Headlines

23 killed in lightning strikes in Uttar Pradesh

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Get-hooked

Understanding Autism & Chewing

Get-hooked

Understanding Fragile X syndrome

Technology

#TechThursdays – Kibo XS, world’s 1st intelligent personalised scanning & reading companion

Get-hooked

Understanding Fine Motor Skills